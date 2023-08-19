METZ — Adrianne Lynne Cather, age 37, of Metz, Indiana, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Adrianne was a homemaker. She participated in 4-H for 10 years and was an animal lover.
Adrianne was born on July 17, 1986. in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of David and Dawn (Holden) Cather. She attended Hamilton High School, where she played softball and basketball.
Adrianne is survived by her daughters, Leigha, Sophia, Amea and Angela; parents, David and Dawn Cather, of Hamilton; brother, Patrick Cather, of Edon; maternal grandparents, Richard and Darlene Holden, of Hamilton; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William and Betty Cather.
Graveside services will be held for Adrianne at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Edon Cemetery, with Pastor Doug Widdowson officiating.
The family requests memorial contributions to Edon United Methodist Church.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.
