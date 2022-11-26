YUMA, Ariz. — Dorothy Ann Shepherd, 83 of Yuma, Arizona, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
She was born in Manhattan, New York, on June 24, 1939.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Shepherd; her parents, Otto Herman and Dorothy Mae Ulrich; and her brother, Otto Herman Ulrich Jr.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Rebecca S. (Ray) Motley; Sheila M. York; Warren M. (Denise) Shepherd; Ronald L. Shepherd; six grandchildren, Anthony J. York, Ray C. (Amber) Motley III, Ashley A. (Brandon) Brown, Lance M. (Tori) Shepherd, Timothy M. Shepherd, and Nathaniel L. Shepherd; and seven great-grandchildren, Mya A. Brown, Maddox D. Brown, Kyleigh Rae S. Motley, Bodie Ray A. Motley, Hadley R. Shepherd, Steele M. Shepherd, and Grace M. Shepherd.
Dorothy was involved in different groups and organizations throughout her life. She was in the Naval Women’s Auxiliary, leader in Boy and Girl Scouts, and a member of Foothills Assembly of God.
She was a farmer’s wife, a factory worker, a retail worker, and worked for the Army Corp of Engineers, running campgrounds.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Foothills Assembly of God Church.
