CROMWELL — Keith Allen Kolb, 62, of Cromwell, Indiana, died at 9:47 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born on March 24, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Henry A. and Maxine (Wagner) Kolb Sr.
He graduated from Central Noble High School and was a lifetime Noble/Kosciusko County area resident.
He was employed at Forest River in Goshen for 20 years and formerly worked at Stealth Enterprises in Bristol and Keystone R.V. in Goshen.
He was a member of Maxwelton Golf Course in Syracuse.
He is survived by his son, Lance (Whitney) Kolb, of Cromwell; mother, Maxine Kolb, of Big Lake; two sisters, Diana Stewart, of Albion and Lisa Myers, of Kimmell; two brothers, Henry “Butch” (Judy) Kolb Jr., and Kevin Kolb, both of Bear Lake.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. S.R. 15, Warsaw, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 1-5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 1833 N. S.R. 5, Cromwell, Indiana.
Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Keith Kolb Funeral Fund, c/o Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN 46567.
To send condolences to the family of Keith Kolb, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
