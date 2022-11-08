GARRETT — Dexter Howard, age 77, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1945, in Whitesburg, Kentucky, to Leslie and Polly (Fields) Howard.
Dexter married Brenda Jones on Oct. 11, 1969, in Clintwood, Virginia. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2015.
He worked for Lane Furniture in High Point, North Carolina, for 30 years before retiring in 1994.
Dexter was a member of First Freedom Baptist Church in Corunna, where he enjoyed singing and playing his guitar.
He liked to spend time with his family, especially his grandkids, and he enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Rusty.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Tony Howard, of Marion, Indiana, and Allen and Erin Howard, of Garrett; five grandchildren, Cooper Allen Howard, Emma Grace Howard, Josh Howard, Taya Howard and Nathan Howard; two great-granddaughters, Cameran Rowe and Chloe Howard; brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Florence Howard, of Homer, Michigan; sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Myers, of Waterloo, Ida and Roger Hatton, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, and Betty Jean Herron, of High Point, North Carolina; special nephew and niece, Mike and Cindy Howard, of Auburn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
Dexter was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Brenda Howard; and 11 brothers, Kenneth Howard, Kernie Howard, Denver Howard, Delmer Howard, Earl Howard, Leonard Howard, Bobby Howard, Archie Howard, Lee Howard, Garlin Howard and Fred Howard.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, at the funeral home, immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m., with Pastor Paul Tyree officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be given to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
