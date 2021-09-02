WINAMAC — Deborah Lee “Deb” Herendeen, 65, of Winamac, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord at 10:05 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends.
Deb was born on Dec. 27, 1955, in South Whitley, Indiana, to Larry and Nancy [Lamle] Herendeen.
She graduated from Churubusco High School in 1974.
Deb was a Master of the Martial Arts. In 1997, she won the World Championship Title in Women’s Fighting, competing against 103 women. At the wish of her Grand Master, she competed in the World Master Forms Competition against men from 63 countries and placed third in the world.
She taught the art of Tang Soo Do and horseback riding to many. Deb was an avid equestrian and a talented rider.
Deb was an extraordinary woman and a true work of art. She was a kind and sensitive woman who loved her family and friends deeply.
She is survived by lifelong friend, Teresa Marie Cory, of Winamac, Indiana; honorary daughter, Corrie (Shaun) Hauptli, of Medaryville, Indiana; honorary granddaughters, Kirstie (Matt) Pieczko, of Mattawan, Michigan, Marissa (Logan) Wuethrich, of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Jillian Hauptli, of West Lafayette, Indiana; honorary great-grandson, Connor Pieczko; honorary great-granddaughters, Leah Wuethrich and Selah Wuethrich; mother, Nancy [Lamle] Hile, of Churubusco, Indiana; brother, Rick (Tina) Herendeen, of Homosassa, Florida; nieces, Haley Herendeen, Hanna Herendeen and Jaime (Chase) Clevenger; nephew, Dustin (Eric Eisenmenger) Pence; and two great-nieces, Kaelyn and Ellie.
