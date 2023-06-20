CROMWELL — Joseph D. Harlan, age 83, of Cromwell, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1940, in Churubusco, Indiana, to Dorothy (Swenson) Bitner and Don Harlan.
He married Connie Kissinger on Aug. 22, 1965, in North Webster, Indiana. She passed away on March 27, 2019.
Joseph is survived by his son, Don (Amy) Harlan, of Cromwell; grandson, Connor Byrd, of Cromwell; brothers, John (Esther) Harlan, of Ligonier and Mike (Diane) Harlan, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son, Mark Harlan.
Joseph graduated from Cromwell High School in 1959. He worked at Sea Nymph boats for 37 years.
Joseph was a member of Indian Village Methodist Church.
He enjoyed woodworking and farming.
A funeral service will be held in Joseph’s honor at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana 46767.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the funeral home.
A luncheon will be held following the funeral service at Indiana Village United Methodist Church, 85 IN-5, Cromwell, IN 46732.
A cremation committal will follow the service at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Goshen Home Care & Hospice, 1147 Professional Drive, Goshen, IN 46526.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
