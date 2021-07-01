COLDWATER, Mich. — James V. Justinger, 78, of Coldwater, Michigan, found peace on June 29, 2021, surrounded by family.
Jim was born on Feb. 22, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, to Ralph Justinger and Elizabeth (Traylor) Justinger.
He graduated from Defiance High School and attended Barber School in Toledo, Ohio.
On May 1, 1965, Jim married his beloved wife of 48 years, C. Anne Losh, who preceded him in death on April 1, 2013.
He was a barber, worked at Dinner Bell and retired from General Tire.
Jim was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Chapel in Clear Lake, Indiana.
He is survived by his loving children, Connie (John) Higbea and Doug Justinger, both of Defiance; grandchildren, Dr. Cassandra Higbea and fiancé, Gary Sheriff, of Columbus, Ohio, Craig (Anna) Higbea, of Defiance, Carl James Higbea, of Columbus and Suzanne Justinger, of Defiance; along with great-grandson, Henry Higbea; sisters, Diane (Alan) Bauer, of Defiance and Mary (Dave) Puthoff, of St. Mary’s, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Betty Evans; and his faithful sidekick, Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Anne; and brother, Robert (Bob) Justinger.
Jim was a former Commander of Sons of the Legion at Fremont American Legion Cassel #257, Moose member and duel member of the Eagles. He and his wife were active supporters of the Defiance County 4-H program, loved spending time at the lake, visiting with people, telling stories and was a huge fan of country music.
After retirement they enjoyed traveling to Florida. His sense of humor and one-liners will be missed by many.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m., on Friday at Beams Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at St. Paul Chapel, 8780 E. C.R. 700N, Fremont, Indiana.
Father Robert Showers will officiate the service.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to the Mass on Saturday at St. Paul Chapel, from 10-11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorials may be applied toward St. Paul Catholic Chapel, Defiance or Hillsdale Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
