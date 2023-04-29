LAGRANGE — John W. Williamson, 91, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, April 24, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1932, in Goshen, Indiana, to John J. and Carrie A. (Wiser) Williamson.
John was a graduate of Fremont High School, Fremont, California. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1954, and served his country in the Korean War. He received the Purple Heart medal and Korean War service medal. After serving in the Marines, he became an Indiana State Trooper. He served the State of Indiana from 1955-1978.
After retiring from the Indiana State Police Force, he started to work for the Shipshewana State Bank. He served in various capacities at the bank.
On Feb. 14, 1987, he married Juanita “Toni” Nott in Kendallville, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 2020.
John was a member of Meridian Sun Lodge #76 F&AM, Scottish Rite of Fort Wayne and Mizpah Shrine of Northeast Indiana. He was a lifetime member of LaGrange American Legion Post #215 and the Kendallville VFW Post #2749.
Surviving John are his two daughters, Kitty Helmkamp, of LaGrange and Colleen Williamson, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Grant Helmkamp, of Toledo, Ohio, Kendra Helmkamp, of LaGrange and Dana Helmkamp, of San Diego, California; three stepchildren, Kim (Matt) Beerbower, of Auburn, Indiana, Craig (Michelle) Conrad, of Conover, North Carolina, Kelly Hipskind, of Auburn, Indiana; five step-grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) Weller, of Garrett, Indiana, Mitchell Beerbower, of Nashville, Tennessee, Mariah (Nate) Hipskind, of Auburn, Indiana, Tayler (Jimmy) Leakey, of Auburn, Indiana, and Seger (Whitney) Conrad, of Conover, North Carolina; nine step-great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Tom (Cheryl) Nott, of South Milford, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jeannine Williamson; and a son-in-law, Al Helmkamp.
Memorial services for John will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Pastor Kevin Brower will officiate the services.
Burial with Military Rites will take place at Orange Township Cemetery, Rome City, Indiana.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday before the services from noon until service time. A Masonic Service will be held at the beginning of the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving a memorial donation in John’s memory to Shriners Hospital for Children or to the LaGrange County Shrine Club Transportation.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
