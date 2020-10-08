GARRETT — Violet Helen Elliott, 81, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.
She was born on April 2, 1939, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Vernie and Elzena (Miller) Esselburn.
She was a 1958 graduate of Garrett High School.
Violet married Donald E. Elliott on July 24, 1960, in Garrett, and he survives.
She worked for Electric Motors in Garrett, retiring in 1997.
Violet was a member of the American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary in Garrett.
Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Greg Nickels, of Garrett; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dolly Kressley, of Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Wilford “Bill” Esselburn.
A celebration of Violet’s life will take place at a later date.
Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorials may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
