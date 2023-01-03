GARRETT — Andrei “Andy” Simon, 81, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Mr. Simon was born on July 31, 1941, in Garrett, Indiana, to John “Yip” and Mildred (Neukom) Simon.
He attended Garrett High School, graduating in 1959.
After high school, he went into the workforce, working for the B & O Railroad, Kraft Foods, Warner Gear, and finishing his last 30 years at B.F. Goodrich, retiring in 2001.
His favorite hobbies were playing pool, archery, and he loved music and electronics, building more speakers than anyone could imagine. He always had some sort of project going on. He loved to tinker! He was a well-known pool player, playing on several different teams and leagues, even winning a championship or two.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Jim and Ginger Simon, Matt and Georgette Simon and Amy and Mike Powell; sisters and their spouses, Cathy and Les DePew and JoHanna and Lynn Andrews; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Burial will take place on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Arrangements are with Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett, Indiana.
