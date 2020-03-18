PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Roger D. Harnishfeger, 72, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, lived in Auburn, Indiana, for many years before relocating to Grand Rapids, Ohio, and then moving to Perrysburg, Ohio, upon retirement.
Roger graduated Salutatorian in 1965 from Angola High School.
He was a very proud member of the U.S. Army, having served in the Vietnam War as a Special Forces Army Ranger and in the Tet Offensive. After being discharged from the Army he returned to the Auburn, Indiana, area to raise his family and continue working for Dana Corporation, retiring after 47 years. His work with Dana enabled him to travel the world extensively to more than 30 countries, and he learned to speak many different languages.
Roger was also a Dean at Dana University for eight years and a member of the Volunteer Fire Department in Auburn for 13 years, eventually promoted to Captain.
Roger enjoyed traveling, camping, canoeing and fishing, summer barbecues on the deck, coin collecting and especially watching Nascar racing and Kentucky basketball with his wife, Nella. Go Wildcats! Dear to his heart were his ’63, ’65 and ’67 Corvettes he spoiled himself with after his Army discharge. He loved motorcycles and taught all his sons to ride.
Roger is survived and will be missed very much by his wife, Nella; daughter, Joni (Lance) Timberlin; sons, Dwayne (Jennifer) Slone, Michael Slone, Dion Harnishfeger, and Jeremy (Diane) Harnishfeger. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kileigh Snow, Haley Snyder, Kaleb Inlow, Kallie Inlow, Seth Harnishfeger, Collin Harnishfeger, Owen Harnishfeger, Broc Harnishfeger and Josh Slone; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Khloe, Chase, Taylin, Paisley, Karter, Jordan, Brynleigh, Ethan, and Wyatt; brothers, Ryan Harnishfeger and Rick (Brenda) Harnishfeger.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Glenna; and brother, Ron.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio.
To leave an online memory, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.
