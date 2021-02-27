AUBURN — Nila J. Hanes, 90, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1930, in Auburn, to George and Gladys (Berry) Hanes. They have both preceded her in death.
Nila was a former member of Indian Village Church of God in Auburn.
Surviving are three nephews, Howard (Luanne) Hanes, of Advance, North Carolina, David (Janetta) Hanes, of Auburn and Jack (Joyce Lawrence) Hanes of Lebanon, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Glenn Hanes and Walter Hanes; and a sister, Dorothy Frazee.
Private burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Elara Caring Hospice, 7030 Pointe Inverness Way, Suite 230, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
