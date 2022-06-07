SPENCERVILLE — Helen B. Arnett, 94, died on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Brentwood Assisted Living in Elkhart, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1927, in Fulton County, Indiana, to Joseph E. and Ruth I. (Moore) Dillman.
She married Russell J. Arnett in 1947, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Spencerville, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 1998.
Surviving are her granddaughter, Hope Porter (Jody Chupp), of Bristol, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Christopher (Marisa) Porter, of Riverview, Florida, Curtis Porter, of South Bend, Indiana, and Cayla Porter, of Three Rivers, Michigan; and great-great-grandchildren, Hayden Porter and Alice Troyer.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. Arnett, on Feb. 3, 1993; daughter, Phyllis Jo Arnett, on July 31, 2018; brothers, Charles E. Dillman and Lester E. Dillman; and sisters, Carmen Dillman and Irene I. Smeltzer.
Helen was a homemaker and had also worked at Grabill Cabinets for about 10 years. She was a member of the Spencerville United Methodist Church and loved Bingo, crossword, jigsaw and word search puzzles.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Pastor Jim Platner will officiate.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
