FREMONT — Laura Ellen Miller passed from peaceful sleep to eternal life on the morning of Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, her 99th birthday.
She was a daughter of the late Oscar and Bessie Augspurger and the devoted wife of Herbert Miller, who preceded her in death in 2012.
Laura's home was on Lake George, Fremont, Indiana.
She loved family gatherings at the lake.
Surviving is son, David (Sue Scatterday); daughter, Sandy (Bud) Hall; and son-in-law, Tom Elliott. Laura and Herb have 14 grandchildren; and 52 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Karen Elliott; grandson, Don Hall III; three Augspurger brothers, Earl, Ralph and Bob; and sisters, Betty Cheviron and Marge Jones; and sister-in-law, Marge Miller.
Family will celebrate her life this summer at Lake George.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lake George Conservancy.
