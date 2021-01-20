Janice Elaine Fischer-Smith, age 66, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Corunna.
There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor on Sat. Jan. 23, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at the Avilla Fire Station in Avilla, Indiana.
Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear during the evening followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 19, 2021 @ 11:54 pm
Janice Elaine Fischer-Smith, age 66, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Corunna.
There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor on Sat. Jan. 23, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at the Avilla Fire Station in Avilla, Indiana.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.