WOLCOTTVILLE — Delbert Homer “Skip” Bowman, age 82, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing Home, Angola.
Skip was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Sept. 6, 1939, to Delbert Homer Bowman Sr., and Vivian (Summers) Bowman.
He was a foundryman for 40-plus years and employed with Newnam Foundry in Kendallville.
He married Gloria June Brock on Nov. 8, 1957, and she preceded him in death on March 18, 2017.
He is survived by daughters, Sheila Laymon, of Kendallville, Michelle and John Stahl, of Auburn and Tammy and Bruce Ormsby, of Milan; sons, Delbert and Rhonda Bowman III, of Wolcottville and Tony and Penny Bowman, of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Thiel, of Garrett and Deborah and Frank Chavarria, of Texas; and brothers, Jim Bowman, of Michigan, Larry and Elaine Bowman, of Hudson and Rick and Leonia Bowman, of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria; a grandson, Scott Laymon; a son-in-law, Bob Laymon; and a great-grandson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating.
Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery near Hudson.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
