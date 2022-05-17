LIGONIER — David Smith, 75, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away at 5 a.m., on Sunday morning, May 15, 2022, at home, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1946, the son of Abe and Rosetta (Slone) Smith, in Knott County, Kentucky.
On Nov. 8, 1969, he married Ruth Ann Danner in Virginia.
Dave is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Ann Smith, of Ligonier, Indiana; two children, Julie Smith, of Wawaka, Indiana, and Kenny Smith, of Ligonier, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Trisha Campbell, of Wawaka, Indiana; and a brother, Charles Smith, of Ligonier, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Willie, Jean, and Marie; and two nephews, Benton Harvey and Shaun Harvey.
Dave was a Supervisor at BRC Rubber and had worked there for 33 years. He also worked for Supreme in Ligonier as a supervisor.
Dave loved to watch basketball (especially Kentucky), NASCAR, listen to George Jones, and most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
A funeral service will be held in Dave’s honor at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jimmy Shepherd will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 1-4 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Goshen Home Health Care and Hospice.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
