LAGRANGE — Sally Kay Boyles, 75, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at her home on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Ms. Boyles was born on Nov. 13, 1944, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Frank G. and Leona F. (Shafer) Sanderson.
Living her lifetime in LaGrange, she worked for many years for Sealed Power and Federal Mogule.
Sally helped to start the LaGrange County Softball League, which started with slow pitch.
Surviving are her two sons, Brian (Jennifer) Boyles, of LaGrange and Chris (Trina) Boyles, of LaGrange; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Brown, of LaGrange and Sandra Garrison, of Fort Wayne; and two brothers, Charles (Forrest) Sanderson, of LaGrange and William Sanderson, of LaGrange.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank G. and Leona F. Sanderson; a son, Wesley Boyles Jr., on Nov. 19, 1993; and a sister, Judie Lewis.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Ontario Cemetery in rural Howe, Indiana.
Visitation will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
