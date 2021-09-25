KENDALLVILLE — Joanne E. Sibert, 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Village in Avilla.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1929, in Haviland, Ohio, to Gilbert and Helen (Reid) Mefferd.
On Feb. 23, 1951, in Kendallville, she married Raymond H. Sibert. He preceded her in death on May 6, 1979.
Mrs. Sibert worked at J.C. Penney in Kendallville for more than 30 years.
She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville and the Trinity Circle.
She was a volunteer with the Parkview Noble Hospital Auxiliary in Kendallville.
Joanne enjoyed reading, watching East Noble sports, and baseball.
Surviving are a daughter, Christy (Doug) Burgei, of Napoleon, Ohio; two sons, Kent (Cheri) Sibert, of Albion and Stanley (Darla) Sibert, of Mesa, Arizona; nine grandchildren, Steven (Mari) Sibert, Jason (Brittany) Sibert, David (Jamie) Sibert, Nathan (Tara) Burgei, Amanda (Cesar) Rodriguez, Tyler (Brandi) Burgei, Kandi (Nick) Hosted, Mitchell Sibert, and Brock (Miranda) Sibert; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Mefferd and Wayne Mefferd.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Steven McPeek, of Trinity Church United Methodist officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Mitch Sibert, Brock Sibert, Tyler Burgei, Nathan Burgei, Cesar Rodriguez, and Nick Hosted.
Visitation is on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Trinity Church United Methodist or Parkview Noble Hospital Auxiliary.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
