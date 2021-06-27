NEW HAVEN — Donald Ray Skaggs, 61, of New Haven and formerly of Brimfield, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Majestic Care Nursing Home in New Haven. Young Family Funeral Home-Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
