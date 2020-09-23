SPENCERVILLE — Gene L. Yoder, 77, died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Ashton Creek in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1943, in Berne, Indiana, to Daniel and Harriet (Rich) Yoder. They preceded him in death. He married Datha “Janet” (Wagner) Yoder on July 13, 1962, in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are his wife, Datha "Janet" Yoder, of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Amy Felger, of Fort Wayne; a son, Edwin (Dawn) Yoder, of Spencerville; grandchildren, Kayla (Isaac) Wolf, Logan (Kendall) Yoder, Hunter (Meadow) Yoder, Chase Yoder and Blake Yoder; and a great-grandson, Ezekiel Wolf.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Felger.
Gene worked as a truck driver for 33 years with Preston Trucking and other companies. He was a volunteer firefighter for Waynedale and Grabill, sold Spencerville Fire Department one of their trucks, coached Little League and was a member of Grabill Missionary Church. He was also a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association.
Services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the church with Pastor Gary Gates officiating.
Burial was at Leo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Grabill Missionary Church.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville.
