COLUMBIA CITY — William "Don" Shull, 73, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home.
Born on Aug. 13, 1947, in Garrett, Indiana, he was the son of William "Bill" and Vivian (Mynhier) Shull.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1965, and graduated from International Business College in 1967.
Don began his work career with Holmes Lumber when he was 16.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in 1968, and returned to Holmes after being honorably discharged in 1970.
In the mid-1980s, he went to work for Quality Hardwoods in North Manchester and retired in 2017.
On June 2, 1972, Don married Carol Wehr.
He was a member of American Legion, Post 253 in North Webster and Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen’s Association.
Don enjoyed fishing, being at Sechrist Lake, traveling and watching Notre Dame football.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Carol Shull; children, Tonya (Cory) Fox and Sam (Christie) Whitton; brother, Rodney (Faye) Shull; grandson, Zeth (Anastasia Morgan) Lortie; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
A private graveside service will be held at Lancaster Cemetery near Warren.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to American Legion, Post 253 in North Webster and the Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen’s Association.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Don's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.