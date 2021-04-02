AVILLA — Sally J. Sibert, age 90, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 25, 1930, in Avilla, to Walter Alton and D. Pearl (Simon) Schauweker.
Sally was a graduate of Avilla High School.
She married Kenneth Sibert in Avilla on March 7, 1951. He preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 1992.
She worked as a bookkeeper for the Noble County Welfare Department for more than 25 years.
Sally was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed genealogy and she especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include daughters, Karen Andelin and Melinda Harges, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Greg (Rae) Andelin, of Westfield and Jeff Andelin, of Fort Wayne; and great-grandchildren, Taylor and Logan Andelin. Also surviving is a sister, Pat Bailey, of Zionsville.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Walter Schauweker Jr., and Jack Schauweker; a sister, Sandy Bender; and a son-in-law, Victor Andelin.
Private services will be held.
She will be buried at Avilla Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.