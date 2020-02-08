KENDALLVILLE — Jennifer Lee Craft, 57, of Kendallville and Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Jenny was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on June 8, 1962, to Robert Lee Craft and Marrilee Ann (Debes) Craft. They preceded her in death.
Her survivors include her son, Michael Harper and his girlfriend, LoLyn Laux, both of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Kaydence Harper, Braelynn Harper and Rylee Harper, all of Kendallville; brother, Steven and Tina Craft, of Kendallville; and sister, Carol Craft, of Avilla.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Stoner, in 2016.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
