John Graham

ORLAND — John Robert Graham, 84, formerly of Orland, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Marlin, Texas.
John was born October 15, 1936, to Donald and Beatrice Graham in Centreville, Michigan. He graduated from Orland High School in Orland, Indiana, in 1954.
John married the love of his life, Shirley Melchi, in 1956. They celebrated 50 years together, and she preceded him in death.
He worked at Midwest Foundry in Indiana as machine operator. John was a member of First United Methodist Church in Orland, Indiana. He moved from Indiana to Marlin in 2012. John loved watching most sports and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Shelly Graham, and brother, Jerry Graham.
Survivors include his son, Rick Graham and wife, Rose of Stroh, Indiana, daughter, Kelly Szelestey and husband, Charles of Marlin; grandsons, John Sholl, Jr. and wife, Mayra, CJ Szelestey and wife Cristy, Chris Sholl and Chona, Brian Sholl and Aspen, granddaughter, Yvonne McCourt and husband Brent, numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Graham and wife, Cindy, of Orland, Indiana.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021. at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with Rev. Donna Holcomb officiating. There will be one hour of calling prior to the service at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN (260) 495-2915.
