ALBION — Virginia (Reed) Frymier, 105, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born on Aug 11, 1917, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Walter Bryan and Theresa (Merriman) Reed.
Virginia was a 1936 graduate of Albion-Jefferson High School and on Aug. 29, 1937, In Claypool, she married Fredrick “Ted” Frymier.
She was active in her community over the years, belonging to the Noble County Art Association where she developed her love of painting landscapes. Virginia was a member of the Silver Foxes.
She also belonged to Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion, where she was in the Martha Circle.
Virginia worked at the Ligonier Garment Factory where she was a Surger.
Survivors include sons, Jerry (Connie) Frymier, of Albion, Brook (Barbara) Frymier, of LaGrange, and the Rev. Bret (Carla) Frymier, of Albion; daughter, Pamela Martin, of Skinner Lake, Albion; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted Frymier; grandson, Kyle Frymier; son-in-law, Kenneth Martin; brother, Walter Reed Jr.; and sister, Betty Wagner.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 N. Orange St., Albion, with visitation two hours prior.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Virginia will be laid to rest next to her husband at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed in her memory to Trinity United Methodist Church.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
