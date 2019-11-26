Karon Taylor 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Karon S. Taylor, 75, of Avilla, Indiana, and formerly of Rome City, Indiana, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her residence. Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGallops truck stop opens in KendallvilleShooting injures 1 in KendallvilleVoucher programs hurting rural school districts like Lakeland, Westview and Prairie HeightsAngola Legion named after fallen MarineEast Noble advances to Class 4A State FinalsBiggest East Noble home game in 16 yearsLutheran Health Physicians opening office in AuburnSneak peek at Portillo's in Fort WayneCheerleaders off to Disney Spirit SpectacularChristmas Snow Village returns to Cameron Hospital Images Videos CommentedI'm not too proud to turn on the heat (1)West Noble closes for Red for Ed, cites personnel shortage (1)Democracy grows when it is shared (1)Shooting injures 1 in Kendallville (1) Top Ads Albion Village 11-25-2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Parade opens holiday season Robotics team started at Eastside Husker recruit watch: Conn and Derby plow their way into state championship game NU junior Collin Miller on Iowa: 'I just think they don't have respect for Nebraska anymore' Badgers eager to erase memory of last season's loss to Minnesota Kelly Rowland planning Donna Summer biopic Josh Gad is emotional about Frozen goodbye iSalus Healthcare Collaborates with CoverMyMeds to Offer Prescription Price Transparency and Electronic Prior Authorization
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.