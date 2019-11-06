ANGOLA — Philip P. Hiser, 84, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on July 20, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Floyd E. and Florence A. (Avers) Hiser.
He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in Toledo, Ohio, and attended Toledo University.
He married Mary M. Nitsch on Oct. 10, 1959.
Philip was a manager at Jos. J. Sayer Company, of Cincinnati, Ohio, retiring in 1995.
He was proud to serve his country in the Army National Guard.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Mary M. Hiser, of Angola; son, Paul Hiser, of Angola; three daughters, Donna (Tom) Schmitt, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Patty Gibbs, of Angola, Indiana, and North Augusta, South Carolina, and Beth (Jon) McIntyre, of Angola, Indiana, and Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are eight grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church’s Parish Hall, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.
Burial has taken place at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorials in Philip’s memory may be given to American Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.