ANGOLA — Freeman E. Glick, 87, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
Freeman was born on Oct. 7, 1935, in LaGrange, Indiana.
In 1955, he graduated from Salem Center High School, Steuben County, Indiana.
Freeman was proud to serve in the Indiana National Guard.
He worked almost 30 years as the warehouse manager for Stanadyne and Moen.
Freeman enjoyed golfing, coin collecting and going to the casino. But most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Freeman was a member of the Angola Moose Lodge, Legion of the Moose, and LaGrange American Legion Post 215.
Surviving are his children, Deanne (Jeff) Davis, of Fremont, Indiana, Timothy Glick, of Vicksburg, Michigan, Brian (Patty) Glick, of Angola, Indiana, Randy Glick, of Reno, Nevada, Gary (Brigitta) Glick, of Comfort, Texas, and stepson, Chad Sargent ,of Ringgold, Georgia. Also surviving are his 14 beloved grandchildren, Jeff (Alisha) Sparkman, Felicia (Tyler) Treesh, Crystal (Greg) Geist, Timothy Glick Jr., Amanda Hohn, Emily Glick, Jake (Tiffany) Glick, Jamie (Kristy) Smith, Jenny (Michael) Brinlee, Calvin (Candice Neeley) Smith, Jeremy (Robin) Glick, Noah (Andrea) Glick, Logan Glick and Barrett Glick; and his 16 beloved great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther (Glick) Nelson; and his best friend and companion, Nancy Glick.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Angola Moose Lodge or LaGrange American Legion Post 215.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.