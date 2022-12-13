LAGRANGE — Terry Lee Kurtz, 85, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mr. Kurtz was born on June 27, 1937, to Doris Kurtz and Gertrude (Parker) Kurtz in South Bend, Indiana. Both parents preceded him in death.
He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1955, where he was Senior Class President and a member of the basketball and football teams.
Terry went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force as a Military Police Officer, stationed in Guam from 1956-1960.
Terry married Marilyn Ann Wise on July 23, 1970. Marilyn survives in Kendallville.
He worked 39 years as a Claims Manager for Farm Bureau Insurance in Plymouth and Fort Wayne, Indiana, retiring in 1997.
Terry was a member of Mongo United Methodist Church as well as a member of Kendallville Masonic Lodge, American Legion and the Elks Country Club & Golf Course, that was built with a team of horses by his grandfather, Lorenzo Kurtz. Terry was also a member of the Shriners.
Terry was an avid golfer and fisherman and was happiest spending time in the outdoors, especially by the water. He loved music and would bring joy to his surroundings with his powerful, lilting voice when he would sing along to his favorite songs. Terry also found a gift in carpentry, designing and building beautiful furniture and decorative pieces.
Also surviving are two daughters, Dana (Buck) Scalzo, of Mongo and Erin Kurtz Taylor, of Woodside, New York; and a son, Dan (Chapin) Kurtz, of Omaha, Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Brooke (Mike) Bentley, Chad Ross, Katie Ross, Ashley (Brad) Smith, Paige (James) Lathrop, Steven Taylor Jr., Parker Kurtz and Kennedy Kurtz; eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee Bentley, Mikayla Ross, Damon Bentley, Trey Sparkman, Cameron Smith, Kloey Smith, Gunner Burkley and Laken Burkley; and two stepsons, Kenneth Bruce Freiberger and Kenneth Bradley Freiberger and their families.
Terry was preceded in death by four sisters, Norma Boszor, Margaret Newman, Sue Ziebel and Sharon Hammel; two brothers, Jack Kurtz and Lynn Kurtz; grandson, Grant Kurtz; and the mother of his children, Rebecca Kurtz.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Mongo United Methodist Church at 3255 N. S.R. 3, Mongo, IN 46771, with Pastor Jim Bartlett officiating.
Services entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
