KENDALLVILLE — Caiden Mykle Nickles, age 15, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Caiden was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Feb. 2, 2005, to Nathaniel and Megan (Schrader) Nickles.
He was a freshman at East Noble High School in Kendallville.
He is survived by his mother and father, Megan and Nate Nickles, of Kendallville; his brothers, Ethan Nickles, Damien Hovarter and Brycen Nickles, all of Kendallville; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Lolita Sylve, of Kendallville; paternal grandparents, Mike and Tammy Shank, of Avilla; uncles, Chris and Brandy Christianson, of Kendallville, Israel Nickles, of Kendallville, Joey and Jessica Sylve, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Jarriel Sylve, of Kendallville; and aunts, Sarah and James McRoberts, of Kendallville, and Megan and Tommy Sutton, of Kendallville.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at Grace Christian Church, 126 E. Mitchell St., Kendallville.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Grace Christian Church, with Pastor Chris Mosley officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace Christian Church.
Share your favorite memory of Caiden or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.