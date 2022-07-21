WATERLOO — Margaret Ann Daughtry, age 75, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Daughtry was born on Feb. 24, 1947, in Fort Wayne, to George Robb Sr., and Mildred (Cartwright) Robb.
She married James Edward Daughtry on May 2, 1966, in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2016.
Margaret worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Covington Manor Nursing Home in Fort Wayne for many years, before retiring in 2005, to care for her ailing father.
She enjoyed crocheting and loved playing bingo and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kelley and Rich Stein, of Grabill; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Jennifer Daughtry, of Waterloo; five grandchildren and their spouses, John Robert Daughtry, Amber and Frank Copland, Skylar Boyd, Austin Stein and Ashlie and Josh Wesner; three great-grandchildren; Noah Copland, Treavor Copland and Aiden Wesner; brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Norma Robb, of Fort Wayne, Ralph and Linda Robb, of Michigan; and Will Robb, of Fort Wayne; sister, Sherry Boylan, of Defiance, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James Daughtry.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation on Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will take place following the funeral service at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
