PRETTY LAKE — Dennis J. Frehse, age 69, of Pretty Lake, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Hickory Creek of Kendallville.
Dennis was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Sept. 29, 1951, to Jack Henry Frehse and JoAnna Ruth (Rogers) Frehse. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1969, and married Judy Ann Harmes on Dec. 1, 1973, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville.
Dennis was employed with TRW in Garrett.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Frehse, of Pretty Lake; daughter, Kristie and Stephen Swager, of Waterloo; son, Justin Frehse, of Avilla; granddaughter, Kassandra Swager, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and sister, Jacqueline and Brad Park, of Goshen.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville, with Pastor Mike DiSanto officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.