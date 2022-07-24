AUBURN — Phyllis D. Johnson, age 77, of Auburn, Indiana, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
She was born on July 25, 1944, to Ted and Dorothy Smith. They preceded her in death.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Kim (Teresa) Johnson and Cheri (Darren) Bandt; grandchildren, Halee, Wynona, Dakota, Allison, Carson, Logan, Shelby, Rachel, Bennett and Edison.
She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church, 8811 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.
