LIGONIER — Jackie E. "Jack" Warren, 82, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on May 23, 1940, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Earl Calvin and Margaret Louise (Weed) Warren.
He lived most of his life in the Milford/Ligonier area and attended Milford High School.
He was married on Jan. 30, 1960, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Beverly J. "Bev" Musser, who survives.
He formerly worked at Weatherhead in Syracuse, and retired from Utilimaster in Wakarusa, after 45 years.
He attended Waterford Community Church in Goshen.
He enjoyed gardening, mowing, fishing, being outdoors, making carmel corn, and was known as the "Grinch" at Christmas time.
He is survived by his wife, Bev Warren, of Ligonier; along with two children, Anne (Rick) Peterson, of Ligonier and Dave Warren, of Syracuse. Also surviving are three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Chryl (Kim) Smith, of Albion and Paula (Richard) Morrison, of Valparaiso.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Warren and Margaret Jones; stepfather, Harold Jones; daughter, Angela Grandstaff; son, Mark Warren; and two brothers, Ray and Raymond Warren.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Milford Cemetery, with Pastor David Bunyon officiating.
Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Send condolences to the family of Jack Warren at www.Titus FuneralHome.com.
