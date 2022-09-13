AUBURN — Milly L. Finn, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb, in Butler, Indiana.
Milly was born on April 20, 1930, in Burlington, Iowa, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Milly was a teacher for the Los Angeles City School District for 30 years, retiring in 1988.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harold Finn, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, David and Barbara Finn, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Frank) Morphis and Daniel Finn; great-grandson, Joshua Morphis; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Treva Finn; sister-in-law, Sandra Rose; nieces and nephews, Ethel (Bill) Yoder, Karen (Ron) Sanders, Bobbie (Lois) Will, Judy Rose, Brad (Karen) Rose, Mark (Natalie) Rose, Jason (Liz) Finn and Brian (Beth) Finn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mildred Carter.
A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Michigan.
Memorial donations may be made to the DeKalb Humane Society.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinnnigtonfh.com.
