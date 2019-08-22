WATERLOO — Howard Eugene Egly Jr., 78, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1941, in Columbia City, to Howard Eugene Egly Sr. and Mary Esther (Weirick) Egly.
He was a 1960 graduate of Churubusco High School.
Mr. Egly honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1960 until 1964.
He married Ronda Myers on Oct. 4, 1964, at Barker’s Chapel United Methodist Church, north of Waterloo. She resides in Waterloo.
Mr. Egly worked for Borg Warner in Auburn for 38 years, and he worked for Hendrickson Suspension in Kendallville for seven years, retiring in 2009.
He was a member of Butler American Legion Post 202, Butler Eagles and Barker’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed mowing his yard, gardening, camping and working on small engines.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ronda Egly, of Waterloo; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Tammy Egly, of Fremont; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Matthew Snider, of Findlay, Ohio; six grandchildren, Devin Egly, Allison Snider, Jeremiah Snider, Justin Hively, Krystal Day and Levi Snyder; five great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Kathy Egly, of Auburn; brother-in-law, Leonard Myers, of Angola; sister-in-law, Gloria Myers, of Waterloo; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dwight and Betty Myers, of Ashley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Jim Days, of Ashley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Jill Meeks.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Center St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Barker’s Chapel United Methodist Church, C.R. 39 and C.R. 4, north of Waterloo.
Officiating the memorial service will be Pastor Tamra Gerber.
Memorial donations may be directed to Barker’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo.
