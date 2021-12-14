AUBURN — George J. Wessel, 91, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at The Cedars in Leo, Indiana.
George was born on May 2, 1930, in Richmond, Indiana, a son of the late George and Antonia Wessel.
George was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was a pattern maker for International Harvester.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the SCCA Fort Wayne Region Social Club.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Wessel; two sons, George Wessel Jr., of Spencerville and Anthony (Monica) Wessel, of Fults, Illinois; two daughters, Teresa (Bill) Gauspohl, of Saint Joe and Rachel (John) Moor, of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Wilhelm Wessel, Alexander Wessel, Katherine Moor, Emily (Tyler) Nichols (Moor), Alyssa Moor, Michael (Carina) Sarrazin and Jenny (Cody) Lloyd (Sarrazin); and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a half-brother, Raymond Wessel.
Services are pending at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to Quiet Knight Inc.
Burial will be held at Saint Andrew's Cemetery, Richmond.
