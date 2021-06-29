Mark Jerome Smith, age 56, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements for Mark are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: June 29, 2021 @ 3:45 am
