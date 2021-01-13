AUBURN — Phyllis Mae Sattison, 80, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Parkview Randailia Hospital in Fort Wayne, from complications of a stroke she suffered on New Year’s Eve.
She was born on June 8, 1940, in DeKalb County, Indiana. Her father was Reinhold Kneubuhler and her mother and stepfather were Alta (Musser) and Cecil Gettys.
Phyllis worked at Kitchen Quip in Waterloo for 28 years, before retiring in 1999.
She was a member of Butler Church of Christ.
She married Jimmie Sattison on Dec. 21, 1996, in Angola, Indiana, and he passed away on Sept. 21, 2004.
Surviving are a son Rodney “Rocky” Sattison, of Waterloo; three stepchildren, Marty (Maryjo) Sattison, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mark (Lori) Sattison, of Grabill and Kaylee Witt, of Nashville, Indiana; six step-grandchildren; and a number of step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Lyle “Butch” (Nel) Kneubuhler, of Auburn; two sisters, Lora Shaw, of Dayton, Ohio, and Jo (Jerry) Hart, of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Dale Kneubuhler.
Per Phyllis’s wishes there will be no services held.
Entombment will be at Waterloo Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Children First Center or Parkview Hospice.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.