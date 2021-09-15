ST. JOE — Glen Lavon Myers, age 75, of St. Joe, Indiana, passed from the loving arms of his grandson into the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
He was born on March 20, 1946, in Auburn, Indiana, to Donald and Melba Adelaide (Burns) Myers.
Glen was a gentle and loving man. He had a beautiful sense of humor that brought joy and laughter to those around him. Glen was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a true friend, and faithful servant of God. Glen was a very friendly and welcoming man. He did not know a stranger.
He was a strong believer in his Lord Jesus Christ and an active member of Norris Chapel Church. Glen would like you to know that the most important thing he did in this life was to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and he hoped that you will also.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Janice (Flener) Myers; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jerry Gill, JoAnn Myers Balser and Rob Balser, and Katherine and Christian Pearson; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Donna Jean and Carl Casebere and brother and sister-in-law, Donald Wayne and Phyllis Myers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother and sister-in-in-law, Carl and Shirley Myers.
A Memorial Service will be held will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Norris Chapel United Methodist Church, 4793 C.R. 40A, Auburn, IN 46706, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating.
A celebration of life/gathering of friends and family will follow the Memorial Service at the church until 2 p.m.
A brief committal service will then take place at 2:30 p.m., at Alton Cemetery in St. Joe.
Memorial donations may be directed to Norris Chapel United Methodist Church, 4793 C.R. 40A, Auburn, IN 46706 and Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
