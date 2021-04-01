BUTLER – Jon Keith Kessler, 69, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at home.
He was born on March 31, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, to Joseph and Mary M. (Foster) Kessler. They preceded him in death.
Keith was a 1970 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler.
He lived his entire lifetime in the Butler area. He worked maintenance at Rieke Corporation for 32 years.
Keith enjoyed the simple life. He was an “Outdoors Man”, passionate about conservation, planting of trees, nature, fishing and truly loved being with all his family.
Keith is survived by one son, Brian (Nichole) Kessler, of Butler; one daughter, Angela (Scott) Gruner, of Angola; and grandchildren, Sullivan C. Kessler, Skyelar R. Kessler, Mason G. Gruner, Sydnee L. Kessler and Brayden K. Gruner. Also surviving are sisters, Teresa (Robert) Young and Marlene Wasson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Isabelle Knapp, Mildred Shultz, Lou Ann Haywood and Linda Harris; and brothers, Jim, Joe (Bud) and Bill Kessler.
Family and friends will gather from noon to 1 p.m., on Friday, April 2, 2021, at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home at 212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.