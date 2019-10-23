SALEM — Jackie Lee Schlichtenmyer, 81, of Salem, Indiana, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Hampton Oaks Health Campus in Scottsburg.
Mr. Schlichtenmyer was born July 6, 1938, in Kendallville, Indiana, the son of George and Ruby Bowers Schlichtenmyer.
He began his working career with G.C. Murphy and retired from Ames Department Store after 35 years. He was owner of Jack's Backroads and Planet Candles and was a former employee of JayC Food Stores.
He was a member of Salem Nazarene Church, Salem Lions Club, Salem Moose Lodge and VFW Auxiliary.
He is survived by his life partner since Feb. 4, 1979, Muriel Oakes of Salem; a son, Jerry Lee Schlichtenmyer, of Kendallville, Indiana; and a daughter, Emily Rae Schlichtenmyer, of Peoria Heights, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Robert and Max Schlichtenmyer; a sister, Virginia Rittermeyer; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 5 p.m., at Weathers Funeral Home, 106 S. Shelby St. Salem, IN 47167.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-5 p.m.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Lions Club Foundation, Department 4547, Carol Stream, Illinois 60122-4547
