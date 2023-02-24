ROME CITY — David N. Miller, 82, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Harold and Laura (Pettit) Miller.
He was a 1959 graduate of Kendallville High School.
On March 6, 1971, in Kendallville, he married Rose Ann Owens. She preceded him in death on April 2, 1986.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1961.
He was a lifetime member of Rome City American Legion Post 381.
Mr. Miller owned and operated CMW Transport, DNM Inc., Miller Motors of Kendallville Inc., and Miller’s Turnkey Transport, all in Kendallville.
David liked acting and was in several productions with the Gaslight Playhouse in Kendallville and numerous places in Fort Wayne. He also loved sailing and living at Sylvan Lake, enjoying all the lake had to offer. His greatest enjoyment was his family, especially his grandchildren. He was their #1 fan, even if he didn’t know anything about the sport they were playing, he was always there to cheer them on.
Surviving are a son, Dwight A. (Courtney) Miller, of Avilla; two daughters, Trina L. (Kevin) Gadson, of Kendallville and Romona (Phillip) Hay, of Topeka; six grandchildren, Emily (Cody) Meadows, Reed Miller, Aaron (Kelly) Amburgey, Greg (Shannon) Amburgey Jr., Matthew Amburgey, and Rebecca (Dustin) Monahan; two great-grandchildren, Adeline Rose Meadows and Madison Lynn Meadows; a niece that he raised, Natalie Herron, of Fort Wayne; many additional nieces and nephews; and his companion, Mary Wells, of Rome City.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Miller; three brothers, Harold C. Miller, Norman K. Miller, and Jean Miller; and a nephew that he raised, John Fracaro.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, from 1-5 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Private burial will be at Lake View Cemetery.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.