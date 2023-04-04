KENDALLVILLE — Ty Allen Pant, 61, of Kendallville, Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Advent Health Gordon in Calhoun, Georgia. He and his family had just finished a wonderful week-long vacation. After stopping for the evening on the way home, he experienced a sudden heart attack.
Ty was born in Kendallville on June 19, 1961, to Larry and Norma (Cox) Pant. His parents preceded him in death.
He has been a resident of Kendallville most of his life and graduated from East Noble High School in 1979. Ty went on to the University of Northwest Ohio, where he obtained his Associate's Degree in Auto Diesel Mechanics.
He was a loving father of three and adoring husband to his wife, Mary Jo Pant. Ty and Mary Jo met at a church event and fell in love; they married on Sept. 17, 1988.
He and his family have always been involved in church ministry and he was the sound tech director at Independent Full Gospel for more than 15 years. Ty dedicated his life to God, church, and family.
He was currently employed as a shift supervisor for Silgan Plastics in Ligonier, where he worked for more than 30 years and was looking forward to retirement in June. Ty took a few years off and owned Tropical Treasures Pet Shop in Kendallville with his wife, Mary Jo.
He loved lake life, fishing, grilling and living on Tamarack Lake. Ty enjoyed drag racing, monster trucks, and collecting Corvettes. His most favorite and cherished pastime was spending quality time with his loving family and granddogs. He was a great example of a man who followed God, and there is no doubt his legacy followed him to heaven.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Pant, of Kendallville, Indiana; sons, Logan and Amanda Pant, of Kendallville, Indiana, and son, Lucas and Ashlyn Pant, of Kendallville, Indiana; daughter, Rebecca Pant, of Kendallville, Indiana; grandchildren, Tatum Pant, Viktor Smuts and Alaina Ritchie; mother-in-law, Mary Weiker, of Kendallville, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Becky and Tony Timms, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Naomi and Jim Webb, of Gulf Shores, Alabama; brother-in-law, David and Irene Weiker, of Casselberry, Florida; sister, Rhonda and John Barr, of Kendallville, Indiana; with nephew, Brandon Pant and great-nephew, Dawsen Pant; along with many more nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ty was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Norma Pant; father-in-law, Nelson Weiker; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, IN 46705.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 1 p.m., with calling one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m., at the church.
Burial will take place at Brushy Chapel Cemetery following the services.
Officiating the services will be Pastor Bob Holifield and Sam Weimer.
Memorial donations may be directed to Life Principles Prison Ministries.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville, Indiana.
