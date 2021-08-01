Jeffrey Kessler
ELKHART — Jeffrey Alan Kessler, 57, of Elkhart, passed away on July 29, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 24, 1964, to Joe and Carolyn (Powell) Kessler in Kendallville, Indiana.
Jeff proudly served as a Seabee in the United States Navy, combining his love of travel and working with his hands. For the majority of his adult life, he maintained his own business, Jeff's Home Repair. Throughout his life, he contributed to his community, building homes and relationships to last.
He married Michelle (Szulczyk) Kessler on July 30, 2011.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife and his mother; his stepson, Jacob Marquardt; his stepdaughter, Katie Marquardt (Zachary Hertsel); his brother, Robert Kessler; his sister, Kim (David) Burson, and his nephew, Seth Burson.
In addition to his father, Jeffrey was preceded in death by his sister, Deb McKee.
Services for Jeff will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana.
Visitation is available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a celebratory service at 7 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's memory to the Sierra Club. Jeff had a passion for enjoying the outdoors and preserving the environment, so be sure to reduce, reuse, and recycle.
