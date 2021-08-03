AUBURN — Maurice L. “Maury” Hagan, 82, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday July 6, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was plant manager for 28 years for Dana Corporation at three different plants in Detroit, Fort Wayne and Auburn. He owned Hagan Tool for 10 years and was co-owner of Auburn Clutch Company for seven years.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Darle E. (Mattix) Hagan. They were married on Dec. 27, 1959, in Argos, Indiana.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be in the afternoon from 2-5, at Bridgewater Golf Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed in Maury’s name to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
