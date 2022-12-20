RADCLIFF, Kentucky — SFC (Ret.) Gina Louise Davila, 66, of Radcliff, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky..
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of V.F.W. Post 10281.
She is survived by two daughters, Mandy (Richard Liberty) Frank and Jennifer (Darrin) Dickerhoof; four grandchildren, Bradley (Laken) McBride, Meagan (Logan Bowman) McBride, Alexa Dickerhoof and Dane Dickerhoof; two great-grandchildren, Wren Murley and Margot McBride; and her best friend of 30 years, Nancy Gower.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Burial with military honors will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Visitation will be on Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.