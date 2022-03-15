KENDALLVILLE — Toye Lynn Mauzy, age 63, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at home.
Mrs. Mauzy was born in Columbia City, Indiana, on Aug. 11, 1958, to James and Gloria Yant.
She married David Ellis Mauzy on June 23, 1980, at Lake Chapel in Fort Wayne. David preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2010.
Toye was a cashier at Kroger and a big Indianapolis Colts fan. She loved to go shopping and spend time with her family.
Survivors include son, Jason and Jodi Beaupre, of Kendallville; daughter, Cassie Mauzy, of Avilla; grandchildren, Brinley Beaupre, Drew Smith and Brayton Smith; father, James Yant, of Columbia City; sisters, Carol and Mike Leininger, of Columbia City and Cindy and Tom Pettigrew, of Columbia City; and brother, Mark and Vickie Yant, of Columbia City.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Pastor Zach McCue will conduct the service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
