SPANISH FORT, Ala. — Calvin Hebel Grosscup Jr., age 89, a native of Auburn, Indiana, a longtime resident of Ocean Spring, Mississippi, and a current resident of Spanish Fort, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Cal was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and went on to set records at Tulane University.
Mr. Grosscup was a very successful builder, starting in Auburn, Indiana, and then growing his business and reputation in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. He also owned the movie theater Spring Cinema in Ocean Springs, as well as being a member of a men’s group at Golf Hills Golf Club.
Cal was also an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He loved family gatherings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Deanna Gast Grosscup; their four children, Sheridan (Owen) Rucker, Kaysia Brace, Laurie (Waring) Willisson and Chad (Lisa) Grosscup; seven grandchildren, Brannon (Amy) Willisson, Kelsey (J. D.) Snyder, Nolan (Leah) Willisson, Jarrod Paz, Gavin (Sidney) Willisson, Katie (Drew) Peterson and Elisabeth Grosscup; seven great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Jubilee Memorial Gardens, Daphne, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.